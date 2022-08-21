Emeralds Fall Short Offensively to Hops

The Hillsboro Hops returned the favor to the Emeralds in a 5-2 loss to trail the series 3-2.

In the first, the Emeralds drove in two runs on an RBI double by RF Carter Williams to drive in CF Vaun Brown from third and an RBI double by SS Marco Luciano to cash in Williams 2-0.

Three innings later, Hops' 1B Neyfy Castillo drove in a pair of runs on a two RBI single to bring in SS Jordan Lawlar and 3B Deyvison De Los Santos to tie the game 2-2.

The Hops put the game away in the sixth inning on a go-ahead three-run home run by De Los Santos to make it 5-2.

Tomorrow is the series finale and the Emeralds will look to avoid a series loss as they will have LHP Nick Zwack on the mound. First pitch is at 1:05 PM, 12:50 pregame show on 95.3 The Score.

