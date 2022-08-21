Road Trip Ends with 10-3 Defeat

August 21, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







EVERETT, WA - The Canadians wrapped up their longest road trip of the year with a 10-3 loss to the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) on Sunday afternoon at Funko Field.

Vancouver grabbed the lead in the top of the second when Surrey, BC native Damiano Palmegiani clubbed his ninth homer of the season to make it 1-0, but Everett got three runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good.

The C's drew within a run in the top of the third on an RBI single from Rainer Nunez, but the Frogs got three more in the home half of the frame when league home run leader Dariel Gomez hit a three-run bomb for his 23rd of the year.

Garrett Spain delivered an RBI single in the seventh to make it 6-3, but a four-run eighth for the 'Sox put the game away for good as they beat Vancouver 10-3.

Palmegiani, Dasan Brown and Jommer Hernandez finished with two hits apiece. Nunez's single in the third extended his hitting streak to nine consecutive games and he has reached base in all 12 games he's played in.

After two weeks away and an off-day Monday, the C's are back at The Nat for a BCLC Play Now Tuesday to start a six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with coverage available on CanadiansBaseball.com, MiLB.TV and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

