Joyce Finds His Groove in 10-3 Victory

August 21, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox pitcher Jimmy Joyce

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld) Everett AquaSox pitcher Jimmy Joyce(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld)

EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox brought their Sunday best today at Funko Field with a commanding 10-3 victory over the Vancouver Canadians, taking the final two games of the series. Starting pitcher Jimmy Joyce picked up his sixth win going five strong innings with six strikeouts while only allowing a pair of hits. Victor Labrada led the offense with a double, a home run and five RBI's.

Everett overcame an early 1-0 deficit in the second inning scoring three times to take the lead. Justin Lavey had an RBI single and after loading the bases, Labrada came up clutch with a two-out two-run double to provide a 3-1 lead.

After Vancouver tacked on another run in the top of the third inning, Dariel Gomez hit his league leading 23rd home run of the season, a three-run shot over the right field fence.

Labrada came up in the bottom of the eighth inning and launched a three-run dinger to give Everett some insurance runs. The AquaSox offense flexed its muscle this week scoring 49 runs in the six-game series.

With the win, Everett gained some much-needed ground on Vancouver in the second half standings and now sits at 21-27. Vancouver leads the second half with a record of 28-19, 7.5 games ahead of the AquaSox.

The Frogs continue the 12-game homestand on Tuesday when the Spokane Indians come to town. Spokane is chasing a playoff spot as well with a second half record of 24-23, putting them just 3.5 games ahead of Everett. The two teams have faced each other 18 times on the season thus far and Spokane leads the season series 10-8. Catch the Frogs live at the ballpark on Tuesday as they try to keep their playoff dreams alive. First pitch is 7:05 pm. If you can't be at the game don't forget you can catch all the excitement live on the KRKO radio network with Pat Dillon on the call.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.