De Los Santos Comes Through Again in 5-2 Win

Hillsboro, OR - Chad Patrick made his second start as a Hop and recorded a quality start, with Avery Short adding another scoreless outing in relief. Deyvison De Los Santos hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth, his 20th home run of the year and eighth as a Hop in just 25 games. Vaun Brown had a three-hit game for Eugene, but the Hops took game five of the series 5-2 and will look to win the series on Sunday.

Chad Patrick hadn't allowed a first inning run in eight games this season, but the Emeralds would get two across to break the scoreless streak. The first three hitters in the order had consecutive extra-base hits, as Brown tripled, Williams doubled and Luciano doubled to give the Ems an early lead. Patrick retired the next three hitters to end the frame.

It was 2-0 Eugene in the fourth, when the Hops got a pair of runs against Carson Seymour. Jordan Lawlar reached base for the second time in the game with a single and De Los Santos reached via E6. Neyfy Castillo ripped his seventh hit of the series back up the box into centerfield, easily scoring Lawlar. Deyvison got the stop sign from Vince Harrison at third, but Castillo got in a rundown between first and second allowing De Los Santos to score and tie the game at two.

Seymour was still in the game in the sixth when he quickly got into a jam. Roberts walked and Lawlar was hit-by-pitch, bringing De Los Santos to the plate with nobody out. Seymour was left in one batter too long, as De Los Santos smashed a three-run home run 110 MPH off the bat to the right of the batter's eye in centerfield. The home run was his 20th of the campaign, bringing his RBI total to 92. Hillsboro led 5-2 after six.

Chad Patrick lowered his High-A ERA to 1.80, after six innings, allowing just two runs while not issuing a free pass. Patrick got his first affiliated professional win (outside of the Arizona complex league).

Avery Short followed Patrick with three scoreless innings and five strikeouts, closing the door on Eugene with a nine-out save.

Jordan Lawlar continues to reach base at an elite rate, getting on base three more times on Saturday. Lawlar has a .373 on base percentage since joining the Hops on July 4th. Caleb Roberts and Neyfy Castillo each added a pair of hits, in the 5-2 win.

Hillsboro (45-58) and Spokane (67-43) will play the series finale at Ron Tonkin field on Sunday. The pre-game show will start at 12:50, with first pitch at 1:05 on Rip City Radio 620, MiLB.tv and Portland's CW.

