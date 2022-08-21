Indians Explode for 14 Runs and 23 Hits in Series Finale

Hunter Goodman homered for the fifth consecutive game and the Spokane offense accumulated a season-high 23 hits in their 14-4 victory over the Dust Devils in front of 3,075 fans at Avista Stadium for the Dollars in Your Dog Day Game presented by 103.9 BOB FM. The Indians improved to 24-23 in the second half and 58-53 overall with the win.

SUNDAY'S TOP PERFORMERS

- Goodman is good, man. Spokane's scintillating slugger has 10 hits over his last five games and now has 30 home runs on the season between Fresno and Spokane. The 22-year-old is slugging .770 in the month of August with 16 extra-base hits and 19 RBIs.

- Trevor Boone finished 3-for-4 with a home run while Colin Simpson hit his team-leading 15th big fly and drove in four.

- Eddy Diaz and Robby Martin both tallied four base knocks in the win, with Diaz adding a stolen base and Martin driving in a pair of runs. Diaz now has 13 hits over his last five games and is batting a robust .415 in August.

- Reliever Juan Mejia struck out three over two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Saturday, August 20th - Hunter Goodman connected on a home run for the the fourth consecutive game but the Indians couldn't overcome an early deficit as they fell to the visiting Dust Devils, 7-4, in front of 6,031 fans at Avista Stadium for Storybook Princess Night presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers and Hot 96.9.

Friday, August 19th - Andrew Quezada tossed six strong frames and Hunter Goodman homered for the third straight night as the Indians shutout the Dust Devils, 7-0, in front of 6,568 fans at Avista Stadium for Fireworks Night presented by Bulldog Rooter, Nspire Magazine, KHQ, & 95.3 KPND.

Thursday, August 18th - Spokane connected on three longballs in the second inning and tied a season-high with four total as they topped the visiting Dust Devils, 10-5, in front of 5,019 fans at Avista Stadium for Family Feast Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market, KAYU FOX 28 & 92.9 ZZU.

Wednesday, August 17th - Spokane's offense light up the scoreboard with eight runs on 15 hits but their pitching staff couldn't slow down a suddenly red-hot Dust Devils lineup as the home squad fell, 13-8, in front of 4,282 fans at Avista Stadium for Back to School Night presented by Holliday Heating & Cooling.

Tuesday, August 16th - The long-dormant Tri-City offense erupted for 15 runs against the Spokane pitching staff as the visiting Dust Devils thumped the Indians, 15-5, in front of 2,624 fans at Avista Stadium for the B

