Win Streak Snapped in Lopsided Loss

EVERETT, WA - The Canadians fell behind big early and never recovered in a 14-4 loss at the hands of the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) Saturday night at Funko Field, ending their five-game winning streak. Despite the defeat, Vancouver dd not lose any ground in the playoff hunt after Eugene (Giants) and Spokane (Indians) also took losses tonight.

Everett got to #12 Blue Jays prospect Dahian Santos (L, 0-1) for six runs on three hits and four walks - including three in a row with the bases loaded - in two-thirds of an inning before he was chased following his ninth batter of the frame. Naswell Paulino came on and worked 3.1 innings of relief with two runs on one hit - a two-run homer - three walks and three strikeouts.

Vancouver scored two in the top of the second thanks to four hits - doubles from Riley Tirotta and Andres Sosa plus singles from Glenn Santiago and Dasan Brown - but the Frogs would plate two in the third, four in the fifth and two in the sixth before the C's got two more in the seventh thanks to RBI hits from Rainer Nunez and Tirotta. That would be all the offense would muster as they fell 14-4.

6th round pick in the 2022 draft TJ Brock was the only pitcher to work more than an inning (he went an inning and a third) and not allow a run. He struck out four of the five batters he faced before infielder Hugo Cardona pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to keep his ERA at 0.00 in 2.1 inning of emergency relief this year.

Vancouver out-hit Everett 13-8 but still took the loss. Brown paced the offense with three hits at the top of the order while Nunez, Tirotta and Gabby Martinez had two knocks apiece.

The C's will look to finish their 12-game road trip in style on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. Troy Watson goes for the C's and Jimmy Joyce climbs the slope for the 'Sox. Coverage is available on CanadiansBaseball.com and Sportsnet 650.

