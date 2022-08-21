Nate Fisher Called up to the Mets

NEW YORK, NY: The New York Mets today announced that they have called up former Everett AquaSox Nate Fisher. It marks the first MLB call-up for Fisher, who started the year with Double-A Binghamton. So far this season, he's split his time between Double-A and Triple-A this season, throwing 72 innings with a 3.37 ERA, 23.2% strikeout rate and 10.1% walk rate.

The promotion to the big leagues, is a semi-Cinderella story for Fisher, who 14 months ago was out of baseball and working a finance job in Omaha.

Nate was a member of the AquaSox in both 2019 and 2021. In 2019, he appeared in seven games. Last season he was 1-0 in eight games with a 2.40 ERA. Nate is the fifth member of the 2021 AquaSox to make their debut this season joining Julio Rodriguez, George Kirby, Matt Brash, and Jack Larsen.

