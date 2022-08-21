AquaSox Throw It Back to Their Winning Ways

EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox broke out of their recent slide in a big way Saturday night at Funko Field, as they outscore the Canadians by 10 runs in a resounding 14-4 win.

The scoring was early and often for the Frogs, as they hopped on Vancouver starting pitcher Dahian Santos for six runs in the first inning. After the first three runs scored via bases loaded walks, Trent Tingelstad tripled down the right field line, clearing the bases to give the Frogs the early 6-0 lead.

Once again, the AquaSox received an outstanding pitching performance as Logan Rinehart (2-2) struck out a career high eleven batters while walking only one in six innings. It is the second straight night that an AquaSox starting pitcher has fanned 11 batters after Bryan Woo was able to do the same last night. Rinehart has 25 strikeouts in the month of August in only 20.2 innings pitched.

Second baseman Justin Lavey added on a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to extend the lead to 8-2. It was Lavey's third home run in the month of August, bringing his season total to six.

The bottom half of the AquaSox lineup combined for six hits and nine RBI's with James Parker, Lavey and Tingelstad each collecting a pair of hits. Parker and Lavey both scored three times.

Relief pitcher Jarod Bayless finished the Canadians off in the ninth to give Everett the 14-4 victory.

The Frogs offense has been hot all week. In the first five games, the AquaSox have scored 39 runs. The series finale is tomorrow afternoon at 4:05pm PDT. If you can't catch the action at the ballpark tomorrow, the AquaSox will be home for another six game homestand starting on Tuesday against the Spokane Indians.

