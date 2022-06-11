El Paso Pounds Albuquerque, 13-3

El Paso, TX - San Diego Padres top prospect C.J. Abrams went 5-for-6 as part of an El Paso offensive explosion that saw the Chihuahuas plate 10 runs over the first three innings, as they cruised past the Albuquerque Isotopes 13-3 on Saturday night at Southwest University Ballpark.

Albuquerque has dropped four straight games to El Paso after winning the opener of a six-game stretch between the clubs Tuesday.

Isotopes starter José Ureña could not get out of the third inning Saturday night. The first seven Chihuahuas batters reached safely in the first inning (six via single), with six coming around to score. The initial outburst included an RBI single by eight-time Major League All-Star Robinson Canó, who was playing in his first non-rehab Minor League contest since 2005.

El Paso chased Ureña with four more runs in the third. Abrams ended the evening for Albuquerque's starter by pounding a two-run homer well over the right-field wall.

Jonathan Morales put Albuquerque on the board with a solo home run to right-center in the third, then Sean Bouchard stayed red hot with an opposite-field clout in the fourth.

The Topes picked up another run in the sixth on an RBI single by Carlos Pérez, who extended his team-high on-base streak to 24 games. He has reached safely in every contest he has played since April 27 vs. Sacramento.

Albuquerque mustered just five hits in the contest and have a total of 14 in the last three games against El Paso.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque is a season-worst nine games below .500 and has dropped at least four straight games to El Paso for the first time since a five-game skid from May 13-17, 2021.

- Ureña allowed 10 earned runs, the first time an Isotopes pitcher has surrendered double-digit runs since Pat Dean on May 20, 2019 vs. El Paso. He also relented the most runs in an outing in his professional career.

- Bouchard has done deep five times in his last 11 games. During the stretch, he is 13-for-42 with 12 RBI. His homer in the fourth extended his on-base streak to 22 games.

- Abrams' five hit performance marked the second time Albuquerque has seen an opposing player collect five knocks in a contest in 2022. Josh Smith did it for Round Rock on May 28.

- Ryan Vilade is batting .190 (15-for-79) from the leadoff spot in the order this season.

- Reliever Nate Griep has a 16.71 ERA over his last 10 appearances (7 IP/13 ER) with 17 hits and nine walks allowed during the stretch. He has been scored upon in seven of his last 10 outings.

- The Isotopes lost a game by 10 runs or more for the fifth time this season. It has happened in two of the last three contests against El Paso, as they fell 12-2 on Thursday.

On Deck: Albuquerque will look to salvage the final game against El Paso on Sunday evening. Right-handed pitch Riley Smith will start for the Isotopes, while the Chihuahuas are undecided on a starter for the 6:05 p.m. contest at Southwest University Park.

