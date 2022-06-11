Sugar Land Space Cowboys Host 200 Kids for Play Ball Weekend Clinic

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Saturday morning hosted 200 kids from the Houston area for a baseball clinic at Constellation Field.

The Space Cowboys held the baseball clinic as part of PLAY BALL Weekend. All 120 Minor League Baseball clubs hosted either a PLAY BALL clinic, Pitch, Hit & Run and Jr. Home Run Derby competitions, youth baseball and softball tournaments, or games and events involving local Challenger Baseball leagues and Miracle League programs.

Space Cowboys manager Mickey Storey, development coach Wladimir Sutil, strength coach Zach Reding, bullpen catcher Caleb Nunes and video coordinator Garrett Allen helped run kids from the Houston area through hitting, pitching, fielding and agility circuits throughout Constellation Field.

PLAY BALL events were also held by all 30 Major League teams, as well as other select locations on all seven continents.

PLAY BALL is MLB's signature youth engagement activity that is featured in events all around the United States and Canada. More information on the program, as well as future event updates, can be found at www.PlayBall.org.

