OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 11, 2022

Salt Lake Bees (31-27) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (35-23)

Game #59 of 150/Home #32 of 75

Pitching Probables: SL-RHP Janson Junk (0-2, 4.35) vs. OKC-RHP Sam Gaviglio (4-3, 6.80)/RHP Beau Burrows (3-3, 5.22)

Saturday, June 11, 2022 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their series against the Salt Lake Bees at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Despite a loss in last night's series opener, OKC has won four of the last five games and holds first place in the Pacific Coast League...The Dodgers will take the field tonight wearing retro Oklahoma City 89ers jerseys in a nod to the franchise's history. Tonight is also a Future Dodgers Night as youth baseball and softball teams can participate in a pregame parade on the field.

Last Game: After the Oklahoma City Dodgers scored the tying run in the bottom of the ninth inning to force extra innings, the Salt Lake Bees scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning on the way to a 5-3 victory Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Trailing, 2-1, in the bottom of the ninth, the Dodgers scored the tying run without a hit, using three walks, an error and a balk to aid the rally. Miguel Vargas drew a walk with the bases loaded to tie the game with one out, but neither of the next two hitters could bring home the winning run. The Bees loaded the bases with none out in the 10th inning, and following two strikeouts, Kean Wong hit a three-run double to make it 5-2. Michael Busch collected a RBI single to start the 10th for OKC and Jason Martin drew a walk to put the tying runs on base with none out, but each of the next three batters were retired to end the game. Martin put the Dodgers ahead, 1-0, with a RBI single in the fourth inning. The OKC pitching staff had not allowed a hit through six innings before Salt Lake collected two hits in the seventh inning, including a go-ahead, two-run homer by Jose Rojas. The Dodgers loaded the bases with one out in the eighth inning and did not score.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Sam Gaviglio (4-3) makes his sixth start and 12th appearance of the season with OKC tonight, looking to be the first member of the team to five wins...Gaviglio pitched 4.0 innings out of the bullpen June 4 in Round Rock, following Andrew Heaney's rehab start. After entering the game in the fourth inning, Gaviglio allowed three runs and seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 5-2 loss...Gaviglio threw 5.1 solid innings May 24 against Reno to earn a win, but over his last two games, he's allowed 10 runs and 13 hits over just 6.1 innings, with opponents going 13-for-29...Gaviglio signed with LAD as a free agent Jan. 31, 2022 after splitting last year with Triple-A Round Rock and SSG Landers of the KBO in Korea...He made his ML debut May 11, 2017 with the Seattle Mariners at Toronto, striking out the first batter he faced...He was selected by St. Louis in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Oregon State University...Gaviglio last pitched against the Bees May 28, 2021 while with Round Rock on the road. He picked up the win, pitching 6.0 innings and allowing two runs and six hits.

Beau Burrows (3-3) is scheduled to follow Gaviglio with his 12th appearance of the season after allowing one earned run over his last two outings (10.2 IP)...This past Sunday in Round Rock, Burrows held the Express to one run and five hits over 5.0 innings to earn his third win of the season and second win in as many starts. He issued three walks to tie his season-high mark and recorded five strikeouts...In his two starts in the previous series in Round Rock, Burrows allowed one run and nine hits with 13 strikeouts across 10.2 innings...Burrows leads the team with 50.0 innings and 61 strikeouts, which is tied for third in the PCL...Burrows signed with the Dodgers as a free agent Nov. 28, 2021 after playing for Triple-A Toledo and St. Paul last season. He also made five MLB appearances combined for Detroit and Minnesota...He was originally selected by Detroit with the 22nd pick of the first round in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Weatherford High School (Texas)...Tonight is his first career appearance against the Bees.

Against the Bees: 2022: 0-1 2021: 7-5 All-time: 59-56 At OKC: 31-27 The Dodgers and Bees are meeting for the first time in 2022 and for their first of three series this season for a total of 12 games...The Dodgers won last season's series, 7-5, including wins in five of the last six meetings. The road team went 9-3 during the season series and the Bees won four of six in Oklahoma City for their first series win against OKC since 2013...Sheldon Neuse led the Dodgers with 15 hits, 12 runs scored and 13 RBI in the 2021 season series, while Luke Raley and Matt Davidson each racked up 11 RBI. Raley had a team-high four homers...In 2021, the Dodgers outscored Salt Lake, 77-62, and outhit the Bees, 119-110...The Dodgers have won or split the last seven season series with the Bees, posting a 6-0-1 record during that time...Since OKC became affiliated with the Dodgers, the team owns a 20-11 advantage against the Bees in the Triple-A version of the Freeway Series, but are 7-7 at home compared to 13-4 in Salt Lake...The Bees have won five of the last seven games in OKC.

Streak Stopped: Friday's loss snapped the Dodgers' four-game winning streak. It was the team's fourth winning streak of at least four games, but when trying to extend the streak to five straight wins, the Dodgers are now 1-3...Last night's loss also stopped OKC's stretch of wins in three straight series openers...OKC has still won four of the last five games overall, as well as six of the last eight games and eight of the last 12 games and own first place in the Pacific Coast League with a 35-23 record.

That's So Extra: Last night the Dodgers played extra innings for the second time in three games and fell to 1-2 in extra-inning games this season (all at home). Going back to 2018, the Dodgers have lost eight of the last nine games they've played in extra innings at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...On Wednesday against Sugar Land, the Dodgers won in extra innings (9-8 in 10 innings) at home for the first time since Aug. 17, 2018 against Iowa (6-4 win in 11 innings). Prior to Wednesday, the Dodgers had lost seven straight extra-inning games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC is 3-7 in extra innings since the start of the 2021 season.

It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over: For the third time in four games during the current homestand, the Dodgers tied the game in eighth inning or later. On Tuesday they scored a run in the eighth inning to tie the game against Sugar Land before Max Muncy hit a game-winning home run in the ninth inning. One day later, the Dodgers rallied for four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the game to extras, then after getting down by two runs in the 10th inning, they scored three times to win. Prior to this homestand, the Dodgers had yet to tie or win a game when trailing entering their final at-bat...Both the Dodgers and their opponents now have five last at-bat wins this season.

Mound Presence: Starting pitcher Robbie Erlin threw five scoreless and hitless innings Friday night, retiring 15 of the 18 batters he faced. Erlin retired the first 10 Salt Lake hitters of the night before a walk in the fourth inning. He had retired 14 of 15 batters before back-to-back walks with two outs in the fifth inning, but he finished his outing with a strikeout of Torii Hunter Jr...The Dodgers pitching staff allowed just four hits Friday, holding Salt Lake 4-for-34, although the Bees went 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position. They kept the Bees without a run or hit in eight of 10 innings Friday, and Salt Lake had just five baserunners though nine innings. OKC pitchers also notched 15 strikeouts, setting a new season high...The Dodgers allowed five or more runs for just the third time in the last 10 games with two of those games with five-plus runs allowed extending into the 10th inning, but over the last 14 games, the Dodgers have held opponents to a .213 batting average (97x455) and the team has a 3.38 ERA (47 ER/125.0 IP).

Clearance at JMart: Jason Martin went 1-for-4 with a RBI and a walk last night. He's now hit safely in five straight games, going 7-for-18 with four extra-base hits and five RBI. Martin is tied for the OKC team lead with 23 extra-base hits and he is tied for a team-leading 11 doubles. His 37 runs scored are tied for second on the team...He ranks among the PCL's top-10 players in triples (T-2nd, 4), runs (T-4th), extra-base hits (T-7th), RBI (8th, 36), OPS (8th, .908) and SLG (10th, .532).

Tomás the Tank: Tomás Telis extended his hitting streak to six games after going 1-for-4 Friday night. During the streak, which is the longest active streak by an OKC player, Telis is 9-for-23 (.391) with two doubles, two RBI, three walks and five runs scored. The current streak is his third of the season of five games or longer, and his longest hitting streak of the season was eight games April 29-May 17, during which he recorded 12 hits.

Mighty Miguel: Miguel Vargas recorded the game-tying RBI in the ninth inning last night with a bases-loaded walk, but he finished 0-for-4 to snap his season-best 10-game hitting streak. During the stretch, Vargas went 12-for-41 (.293) with two homers, four doubles and 12 RBI. The streak was tied for the second-longest by an OKC player this season. However, he has still reached base in his last 11 games for the longest active on-base streak by a Dodgers player...Vargas paces the PCL with 63 hits and 49 runs this season, while his 33 walks are tied for first. Vargas also ranks among fourth in the league with both 41 RBI and 107 total bases.

On the Lamb: Jake Lamb doubled for a third straight game last night, extending his current hitting streak to five games (6x20). He has also hit safely in eight of his last nine games and in 10 of his last 12 games...Lamb has now reached base in 19 of his last 20 games as well as in 34 of his last 36 games. Over the 36-game stretch (beginning April 24), Lamb is slashing .303/.422/.568 with nine homers, eight doubles, 27 walks, 30 RBI and 24 runs scored...His 33 walks and 12 homers pace the Dodgers, while his 39 RBI are second...His walk total is tied for most in the PCL, while his RBI total and homers are tied for fifth-most in the league.

Offensive Dip: The Dodgers' offense was held to three runs last night after scoring at least six runs in each of the three games entering Friday...OKC's offense finished 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position and left a season-high 13 runners on base last night. Between the eighth and ninth innings, the Dodgers had a runner at third base with less than two outs four times, but only scored once. They left the bases loaded in both the eighth and ninth innings, going 0-for-4 with a walk in five plate appearances with the bases full...In the team's last seven losses, they have batted .188 (42x223) with 15 runs scored, exceeding two runs twice and three runs only one...The Dodgers continue to lead all of Triple-A with 291 walks and a .370 OBP while they rank second in Triple-A with 371 runs scored and an .823 OPS.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers are 3-2 in Game 2 of a series after losing the series opener (1-1 at home)...In the team's last seven games, the Dodgers have scored 28 of their 40 runs from the sixth inning on...Last night marked just the second time all season the Dodgers both scored first and outhit their opponent but lost (April 12 at El Paso).

