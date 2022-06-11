Rainiers Rob the Train, Beat Express 6-4 with Walk-Off Slam

June 11, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (22-35) walked off the Round Rock Express (32-26) in a seven-inning game, with an Alex Blandino grand slam Friday night at Cheney Stadium. The Rainiers won the first game of a nine-game homestand, and the first in a three-game series with the Express.

Round Rock wasted no time getting settled in against Tacoma starter Konner Wade. The first two Express batters reached on consecutive singles to lead off the game. Nick Solak would hit an RBI single, giving Round Rock the lead, 1-0.

The Rainiers would respond in their half of the first inning. After a Justin Upton walk, Jarred Kelenic hit a line drive off the wall in right for a double that advanced Upton to third. Brian O'Keefe would score Upton on a fielder's choice with a ground ball to short, evening the score 1-1 after an inning.

In the second Marcus Wilson led off with a bang, a 407-foot home run to left-center field, putting the Rainiers in front 2-1.

The third inning would start with the top of the order for the Express; Leodys Taveras hit a double to start. He would score on a RBI single by Meibrys Viloria, tying the game 2-2. Seattle native Josh Sale continued the offense for Round Rock in the third with his first triple for the club, which scored Solak (fielder's choice) for a 3-2 lead.

Express hitters would continue to put pressure on Wade in the fourth. Ryan Dorow doubled and advanced to third on a ground ball fielded by the pitcher. Taveras would notch another base hit, this time playing the short game and laying a bunt down the third base line for a single, scoring Dorow and increasing the lead to 4-2.

The Rainiers bullpen would combine for two scoreless innings (LHPs Kyle Bird and Austin Warner), allowing three hits and striking out two.

In the bottom of the seventh the Rainiers loaded the bases with none out. Erick Mejia, Wilson and Andrew Knapp would all reach on free passes to begin the final frame. Alex Blandino hit a tall fly to left field that left the yard for a walk-off grand slam to win the game 6-4 for Tacoma. It was the first walk-off grand slam for the Rainiers since Chris Mariscal, who did it in Tacoma against El Paso on June 25, 2019.

The Rainiers will be back in action on Saturday, in the second game of the series with a 5:05 p.m. PT first pitch. RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon takes the ball for Tacoma, matched up with RHP Tyson Miller for the Express.

All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

