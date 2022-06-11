OKC Dodgers Win Over Bees 10-9

The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored five runs in the eighth inning to erase a four-run deficit and take the lead on the way to a 10-9 win against the Salt Lake Bees Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Trailing, 9-5, the first three Dodgers batters of the eighth inning reached base to load the bases for Tomás Telis who followed with a RBI groundout. Drew Avans then connected on a two-run single to trim Salt Lake's lead to one run. Later in the inning with two outs, Jake Lamb lined a go-ahead two-run single into right field for his fourth hit of the night. Dodgers reliever Carson Fulmer then retired the side in order in the top of the ninth inning to seal the Dodgers' win for his fifth save of the season. The Dodgers (36-23) had built an early 3-0 lead in the first inning and led, 4-1, after two innings thanks in part to two RBI singles by Stefen Romero. The Bees (31-28) went on to score six runs to take a 7-4 lead. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Zach McKinstry hit a solo home run out to center field. The Bees added two more runs in the seventh inning to extend to a four-run lead before the Dodgers comeback evened up the series with the Bees, 1-1.

Of Note: -Saturday night's win marked the third time in the last five games the Dodgers won after trailing in the eighth inning or later...Saturday was also the second time this season the Dodgers overcame a four-run deficit to win, with the other being Wednesday's 9-8 walk-off win in which they trailed, 6-2, in the ninth inning and went on to score seven runs for the win in 10 innings.

-Jake Lamb finished with a game-high and season-high four hits, going 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. He became the fourth OKC player to record four hits in a game this season and tied his career-high mark first set during his first pro season July 23, 2012 with Rookie-level Missoula...Lamb has now hit a double in four straight games as he also extended his hitting streak to six games (10x25) and has reached base in 35 of his last 37 games...He moved into a tie for the team with 41 RBI this season.

-Zach McKinstry went 3-for-5, hitting his third home run with OKC this season in the fourth inning. It was McKinstry's 19th multi-hit game of the season - second-most among Dodgers players - and his sixth game with three or more hits.

-OKC's offense broke out with 12 hits and 10 runs. It was the team's highest run total in seven games after they also scored 10 runs June 3 in Round Rock and their most runs in a game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since May 24 when the team scored 14 runs against Reno. OKC reached a double-digit hit total for the second time in seven games.

-Dodgers pitchers issued 11 walks Saturday, tying the team's season-high mark for walks with the other being April 7 against Albuquerque in OKC as the Dodgers have gone on to win both contests. Entering Saturday, OKC had issued a total of nine walks over the previous three games combined...On the other hand, the Dodgers' offense drew six walks, including three by Ryan Noda who paces OKC with 36 walks this season.

-Stefen Romero went 2-for-5 with two RBI, driving in a run in each of his first two at-bats, and he also scored a run. He now has 21 RBI in his 20 games with OKC.

-Tomás Telis' six-game hitting streak came to an end as he was held 0-for-3, but he drew a walk and recorded two RBI.

-The Dodgers have won five of the last six games as well as seven of the last nine games and own the best record in the PCL at 36-23. With Saturday's win they matched their season-high mark at 13 games above. 500.

-Oklahoma City took the field wearing retro Oklahoma City 89ers jerseys in a nod to the franchise's history.

