Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. LV

TONIGHT'S GIVEAWAY: The Space Cowboys will be giving away tropical-themed Space Cowboys jerseys to 2,000 fans in attendance for Saturday's game. The Space Cowboys will also be wearing the uniforms during the game. The team-issued, game-worn jerseys will be silent-auctioned during the game at Constellation Field, benefitting Candlelighters. Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance provides emotional, educational and practical support to families of children with cancer.

MASHIJEVIC: JJ Matijevic hit a pair of solo homers on Friday night, giving the Space Cowboys their sixth multi-homer game of the year and second in their last four games. Matijevic is second on the Space Cowboys and tied for eighth in the Pacific Coast League with 11 homers. It was the eighth multi-homer game of Matijevic's MiLB career.

JULKS SMASH: Corey Julks has hit 13 home runs over his last 26 games. He leads the Space Cowboys and is fourth in the Pacific Coast League in home runs. He's also tied for third in the league with 26 extra-base hits and is ninth with a .536 slugging percentage. He had a 17-game hitting streak snapped on 5/29, which is tied for the longest streak in the Pacific Coast League this season. He hit .360 (27x75) with nine home runs and 17 RBI during the stretch. Julks' 10 May home runs were the most in the Pacific Coast League. His .769 slugging percentage last month also led the PCL. He was named the Space Cowboys' May Player of the Month.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

