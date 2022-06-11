Ramos Homers, de Jesus Punches Out 6 in Orange Friday Defeat

West Sacramento, Calif. - A late game-tying homer from designated hitter Heliot Ramos was not enough to lift the Sacramento River Cats (22-36) past the Reno Aces (33-25) as they fell 13-4 on Orange Friday.

Down 4-2 with two outs in the seventh, Ramos blasted a 413-foot home run (105 MPH exit velocity) to tie the game.

Things did not stay tied for long, however, as Reno designated hitter Buddy Kennedy hit a towering 420-foot homer (104.4 MPH exit velocity) off right-hander Jeremy Walker (0-3).

Left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus battled through 5.0 innings, striking out six while allowing three runs on four hits and two walks.

Center fielder Bryce Johnson got Sacramento on the board in the fifth with an RBI single to score right fielder Austin Dean.

After Reno responded with a run in the sixth off right-hander Patrick Ruotolo, second baseman David Villar doubled home third baseman Jason Vosler with his team-leading 47th RBI.

Veteran right-hander Raynel Espinal (3-1, 4.20) will try to reverse the River Cats' fortunes with a win. He'll take on former University of Michigan left-hander Tommy Henry (2-2, 3.60) at 6:37 p.m. (PT) on Saturday. Watch Johnny Doskow and Brock Stassi call the game on CW-31, or listen to Greg Wong online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Johnson had a solid day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three singles, a walk, a run, an RBI, and two stolen bases.

First baseman Jason Krizan took the mound in the ninth inning to get the final out. He has now thrown 1.2 innings during his Sacramento career without an earned run.

The loss was the River Cats' 11th in a row, which breaks a franchise record set from May 19-29, 2015.

