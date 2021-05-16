El Paso Pitching Stymies Albuquerque Bats Again

Chihuahuas 6 (7-3), Isotopes 1 (1-9), - Southwest University Park | El Paso, Tex.

AT THE DISH: The Isotopes were held to five hits on Sunday afternoon. Wynton Bernard picked up the lone extra-base hit of the game for Albuquerque with a leadoff double in the fourth inning ... Bernard advanced to third on a single by Ryan Vilade and then both runners successfully converted a double steal with Bernard stealing home ... Vilade finished 2-for-4 ... Danny Edgeworth went 1-for-3 in his Triple-A debut after being promoted from Low-A Fresno on Saturday.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Ian Clarkin (0-2, 14.09) showed improvement from his first outing but was still saddled with the loss after giving up three runs in five innings ... Clarkin surrendered solo homers to Robbie Podorsky and Ben Ruta ... Conor Fisk made his Isotopes debut and allowed a pair of earned runs in the sixth ... Joe Harvey struck out the side in the eighth inning in what was his fifth consecutive scoreless outing to begin the season.

TOPES TIDBITS: Bernard's theft of home marked the first time an Isotopes baserunner accomplished the feat since Raimel Tapia did so in 2018 ... Albuquerque has dropped 13 of their last 14 overall contests dating back to a four-game sweep suffered at Fresno to close out the 2019 season.

ON DECK: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas play the fifth game of this six-game series tomorrow at 6:35 Mountain Time. Albuquerque is undecided on a starting pitcher, while El Paso will go with LHP Daniel Camarena (0-0, 1.13).

