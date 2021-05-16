Bees Take Third Straight
May 16, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
Scott Schelber became the 14th player in franchise history to hit three home runs in a single game, leading the Salt Lake Bees to an 8-7 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday afternoon at Smith's Ballpark.
Schebler launched a solo shot in the second inning off Tacoma starter Bryan Pall, a three-run homer off reliever Aaron Fletcher in the third and finished the barrage with another solo home run off Justin Grimm in the seventh. The three home runs give Schebler four for the season, tying him with teammate Jo Adell and five others for the Triple-A West home run lead 10 games into the season. Keon Wong joined Schebler with a first inning home run, extending his hitting streak to nine straight games.
Thomas Pannone got the start and the win for the Bees allowing five runs over five and one-third innings. Jake Buchanan and James Hoyt combined for two and two-thirds scoreless frames out of the bullpen. AJ Ramos allowed two runs in the ninth but collected his first save of the year to give the Bees their third straight victory.
The Bees will go for their fourth straight victory over Tacoma on Monday night at Smith's Ballpark. Monday night games are Smith's Family Night with four tickets for $20 and $1 hot dogs at www.slbees.com.
