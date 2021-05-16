Trammell Stays Hot with 4 RBI, Rainiers Drop Second Straight Road Game against Salt Lake

Taylor Trammell of the Tacoma Rainiers

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Taylor Trammell roped a 2-run single with two outs in the 9th inning on Saturday to get Tacoma within one, but the Rainiers were defeated by Salt Lake on Saturday at Smith's Ballpark, 8-7. The clutch hit was Trammell's third of the game - including his second Triple-A home run - and gave him 4 RBI in the contest.

With shortstop Jack Reinheimer and left fielder Eric Filia in scoring position and Tacoma down to their final out, Trammell pulled a line drive into right field, plating both runners. The Mariners No. 6 prospect (MLB Pipeline) was then on the move with a full count pitch to Sam Travis, but the Rainiers first baseman struck out to end the game.

After catcher Cal Raleigh singled home Reinheimer in the opening half inning, Trammell followed suit by scoring Filia with a knock. Trammell scored later in the inning on a 2-run hit from Eric Campbell, capping a 4-run top of the 1st for Tacoma (4-5).

Trammell added to Tacoma's lead with a solo home run in the 5th inning, making it 5-2. In three games since being optioned from Seattle on Wednesday, Trammell is 9-for-13 with 2 home runs, 8 RBI, 4 runs and a steal. The 23-year-old was 1 for his last 13 with the Mariners prior to being re-assigned.

Salt Lake (3-6) responded with two runs in each the 5th and 6th frames to take the lead, 6-5. Tacoma right-hander Brooks Pounders (0-1) threw six pitches in the 6th inning and left the game due to an apparent injury. Pounders surrendered two baserunners, which became the go-ahead runs for Salt Lake.

Lefty and reigning Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week Héctor Santiago made the start for Tacoma. The southpaw struck out six Bees in the first two innings and finished with 9 punch outs across five innings, the most in a single outing for a Rainiers pitcher this season. Santiago allowed 4 earned runs on 4 hits and 3 walks.

Brady Lail, who replaced the injured Pounders, struck out three batters in his lone inning of work. Right-handers Jimmy Yacabonis and Wyatt Mills each gave up 1 run over an inning of relief.

Eric Filia finished 3-for-5 with a pair of runs for Tacoma, and Cal Raleigh went 2-for-5 including his first triple of the year.

The Rainiers and Bees will play a Sunday matinee contest at Smith's Ballpark on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. PT.

