OKC Dodgers End Skid

The Oklahoma City Dodgers hit two home runs as they snapped a four-game losing skid with a 7-5 win against the Sacramento River Cats Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Dodgers pitchers retired 16 straight Sacramento batters after allowing a two-run double in the first inning as Oklahoma City (2-8) scored five straight runs to take the lead. The Dodgers tied the game in the bottom of the f inning with a RBI double by Rangel Ravelo, followed by Drew Avans' RBI groundout. OKC went ahead, 4-2, in the third inning on a two-run single by Tim Federowicz. Zach Reks then connected on a solo homer in the fourth inning. Sacramento (5-5) cut OKC's lead to one run before Steven Souza Jr.'s two-run homer extended the Dodgers to a 7-4 advantage in the sixth inning. Sacramento's Joey Bart hit a solo homer in the eighth inning for the River Cats' fifth and final run of the night as the Dodgers picked up their first win at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season.

Of Note: -Darien Núñez (1-0) pitched four perfect innings for OKC with seven strikeouts in the win. Through his first three appearances of the season, he has a combined 12 strikeouts and has allowed just one hit over 8.1 scoreless innings of work.

-Sunday marked OKC's third multi-homer game of the season, as Zach Reks picked up his team-leading third home run of the season and Steven Souza Jr. connected on a two-run shot in his first game of the season with OKC. Reks has reached base in each of the team's first 10 games and has a team-leading nine RBI.

-Rangel Ravelo went 2-for-3 with a double, walk, RBI and scored one run Sunday. He paces the Dodgers with seven extra-base hits and eight walks this season. He entered the game with the fourth-most walks in the Triple-A West and seventh-most doubles, while his on-base percentage ranked ninth.

-The OKC pitching staff racked up 11 strikeouts Sunday, marking the seventh time this season they've struck out at least 11 batters in a game. In 2019, the Dodgers set a team record with 1,287 K's and led the league in strikeouts for the third time in four years.

-Kevin Quackenbush picked up his second save of the season for the Dodgers, retiring the side in order in the ninth inning. In 2019, Quackenbush made a Pacific Coast League-leading 54 relief appearances for OKC, posting a team-best 11 saves.

What's Next: The Dodgers and River Cats meet for the fifth time in their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

