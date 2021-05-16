Three Homers Propel Chihuahuas over Albuquerque

May 16, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas hit three home runs in their 6-1 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Sunday afternoon. Robbie Podorsky, Ben Ruta and Nick Tanielu all went deep for El Paso.

Five Chihuahuas pitchers held Albuquerque to five hits Sunday, one day after El Paso held Albuquerque to just three hits. Evan Miller struck out six batters in three innings and has 10 Ks in 8.2 innings this season. The Chihuahuas' pitching staff has a league-best 2.64 ERA.

The Chihuahuas have won all four games of the Albuquerque series and five in a row overall. The victory clinched El Paso's first series win of the season. Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers went 0-for-1 as a pinch-hitter in an MLB injury rehab appearance Sunday.

Box Score: Isotopes vs. Chihuahuas Live | 05/16/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: Albuquerque (1-9), El Paso (7-3)

Next Game: Monday, 6:35 pm at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque TBA vs. El Paso LHP Daniel Camarena (0-0, 1.13). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.