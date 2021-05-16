Three Homers Propel Chihuahuas over Albuquerque
May 16, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas hit three home runs in their 6-1 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Sunday afternoon. Robbie Podorsky, Ben Ruta and Nick Tanielu all went deep for El Paso.
Five Chihuahuas pitchers held Albuquerque to five hits Sunday, one day after El Paso held Albuquerque to just three hits. Evan Miller struck out six batters in three innings and has 10 Ks in 8.2 innings this season. The Chihuahuas' pitching staff has a league-best 2.64 ERA.
The Chihuahuas have won all four games of the Albuquerque series and five in a row overall. The victory clinched El Paso's first series win of the season. Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers went 0-for-1 as a pinch-hitter in an MLB injury rehab appearance Sunday.
Box Score: Isotopes vs. Chihuahuas Live | 05/16/21 (milb.com)
Team Records: Albuquerque (1-9), El Paso (7-3)
Next Game: Monday, 6:35 pm at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque TBA vs. El Paso LHP Daniel Camarena (0-0, 1.13). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from May 16, 2021
- Aces Fall to Aviators, 4-1 - Reno Aces
- Rainiers Rally from Seven-Run Deficit, Cannot Complete Comeback against Salt Lake - Tacoma Rainiers
- Bemboom, Wong Slug Bees to Victory - Salt Lake Bees
- Bees Take Third Straight - Salt Lake Bees
- El Paso Pitching Stymies Albuquerque Bats Again - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Three Homers Propel Chihuahuas over Albuquerque - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Sunday's Express vs Skeeters Contest Postponed Due to Rain - Round Rock Express
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 16, 2021 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Trammell Stays Hot with 4 RBI, Rainiers Drop Second Straight Road Game against Salt Lake - Tacoma Rainiers
- Late Surge Leads Round Rock to 6-5 Win over Sugar Land - Round Rock Express
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.