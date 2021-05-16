Bart drives in 3 in win-streak ending defeat

Oklahoma City, Okla. - The Sacramento River Cats (5-5) had their three-game win streak broken by the Oklahoma City Dodgers (2-8) on Sunday despite catcher Joey Bart's solid day at the plate.

Bart extended his hit streak to seven games, going 3-for-4 with a double, home run, two runs, and three RBIs. The Giants' No. 2 prospect on MLB Pipeline plated the game's first two runs in the first with a two-run double to score center fielder Bryce Johnson and first baseman Jason Vosler. Bart later took right-hander Nate Jones deep in the eighth for his third home run of the season.

Sacramento right-hander Shun Yamaguchi (0-2) struggled in his first start of the season. The 33-year-old allowed four runs on five walks, three hits, and one hit-by-pitch in three innings pitched.

Oklahoma City left-hander Darien Núñez (1-0) provided key length for a taxed bullpen. The 28-year-old retired all 12 batters faced, seven via the strikeout, to earn his first career Triple-A win.

Left fielder Jason Krizan briefly made it a one-run game in the sixth when he doubled home Vosler and Bart. The Dodgers quickly got those runs back the next half inning, when Steven Souza Jr. took Silvino Bracho deep for a two-run home run.

The Dodgers, who entered the day with just five runs in the previous three games of the series, scored their second most runs in a game this season. Right fielder Zach Reks led the way with three runs scored, two walks, and a home run.

Left-hander Anthony Banda (1-0 with a 6.75 ERA) will try to clinch the River Cats' first series of the season with a win on Monday. He'll be opposed by right-hander Austin Bibens-Dirkx (1-0 with a 1.80 ERA). First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to all of the action live online at rivercats.com, and on the MiLB First Pitch app..

Additional Notes

Reliever Trevor Gott was a bright spot on the mound for Sacramento. The right-hander struck out two of three batters in a perfect seventh inning.

Sacramento hitters struck out 11 times, with Vosler being the only starter to not go down on strikes.

River Cats infielder Mitchell Tolman made just his second career start at shortstop. The 26-year-old's only other game at shortstop was in 2018 as a member of the High-A Bradenton Marauders (Pittsburgh organization).

