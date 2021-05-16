Rainiers Rally from Seven-Run Deficit, Cannot Complete Comeback against Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - The Rainiers were down 7-0 to Salt Lake after three innings on Sunday before rallying for seven runs in the final five innings, but were unable to finish the comeback in an 8-7 defeat at Smith's Ballpark. Tacoma scored a pair of runs in the 9th and left the potential tying and go-ahead runs stranded, dropping their third straight contest on the road against the Bees.

After Salt Lake (4-6) scored five in the 3rd inning against Tacoma (4-6) starter Bryan Ball (0-1) and lefty Aaron Fletcher, Tacoma found themselves trailing by seven runs for the second time this season. Catcher José Godoy made the first dent in the Salt Lake lead with a solo home run in the top of the 5th inning, his second of the season.

The Rainiers got their largest rally in the 6th inning which started with a homer from right fielder Taylor Trammell. The round-tripper was Trammell's third in four games since joining the Rainiers on Thursday. The Mariners No. 6 prospect (MLB Pipeline) finished the day 2-for-5, making his Tacoma line 11-for-18 (.611) with 3 home runs, 9 RBI, 5 runs and 1 steal. Trammell has two or more hits in all four games with the Rainiers.

Tacoma strung together five more hits, including another RBI hit from Godoy and run-scoring singles from third baseman Jantzen Witte and second baseman Jack Reinheimer to get the Rainiers within two, 7-5.

Salt Lake got a 7th inning insurance run from right fielder Scott Schebler, who hit his third home run of the game, this time against reliever Justin Grimm.

A pair of 9th inning walks put Luis Liberato and Sam Travis aboard for Tacoma. Eric Campbell hit a single, his third hit of the game, to center field that ricocheted off second baseman Kean Wong and scored Liberato. With the tying runs aboard, Godoy picked up his third RBI with a single to center field, plating Travis for the final run of the game.

Godoy's 3 RBI are his most in a game this season and most since June 13, 2019 with Double-A Springfield (STL).

Witte popped out in foul territory to end the game with Campbell and Godoy on base.

Tacoma pitchers combined for a season-high 17 strikeouts over 8 innings. Pall punched out five in 2 1/3 innings, and Jaime Schultz notched four in 1 2/3 frames. Relievers Domingo Tapia (2), Justin Grimm (3) and Yohan Ramirez (2) added seven strikeouts over the final 3 1/3.

The Rainiers started the day tied with Round Rock for the Triple-A West lead in strikeouts at 105.

Tacoma will try to snap its three-game skid on Monday at Salt Lake. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT. Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2021 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription. (Use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription.)

