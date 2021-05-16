Aces Fall to Aviators, 4-1

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces fall for just the second time this season, dropping its Sunday afternoon contest to the Las Vegas Aviators, 4-1, at Greater Nevada Field.

Ben DeLuzio provided the only Aces run of the game, serving up his second homer of the season. Of the Aces' outfielder's 11 hits this season, DeLuzio smacked eight for extra bases.

Zach Lee tossed six shutout frames, matching the team-high for innings pitched in a game this season while striking out four.

Josh Reddick extended his hitting streak to eight on a single up the middle in the ninth.

After a scoreless first inning, Lee worked himself into trouble in the second inning. The Aces' starter loaded the bases but escaped the jam unscathed to keep the contest deadlocked at zero.

Neither team put a run on the board through the opening five and a half frames, combining for five hits over that span. Stuart Fairchild nearly scored in the bottom of the fifth after he lined a single up the middle and swiped second to leadoff the inning. Fairchild tagged up and moved to third on a fly ball to center but, was left on base to end the frame.

In bottom of the sixth, Ben DeLuzio broke through for the Aces, slamming a 431-foot solo shot to center and lifting Reno to a 1-0 advantage.

Las Vegas knotted the game at one in the top of the seventh on an RBI single to left. A three-spot in the eighth on an RBI base knock, a fielding error and a double steal put the Aviators ahead, 4-1.

The Aces return to action at Greater Nevada Field on Monday, taking on Las Vegas at 6:35 p.m. PT. Corbin Martin will receive the starting nod for game five, making his third start of the season. Tomorrow's game can be heard on renoaces.com or KPLY 630 AM locally with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

