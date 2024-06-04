Eight Philadelphia Union Players Receive International Call Ups

June 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that eight players have received international call-ups from their respective federations ahead of the upcoming FIFA international window. Damion Lowe, Jose Martinez, Daniel Gazdag, Tai Baribo, and Jamir Berdecio have joined their respective countries' teams for their international matches. Goalkeeper Andre Blake has been named to the Jamaican National Team, but will not travel due to injury. Homegrown players Jack McGlynn and Nathan Harriel will join the United States U23 National Team, while Homegrown midfielder David Vazquez and Union II midfielder CJ Olney will join the United States U19 National Team.

Homegrown players Jack McGlynn and Nathan Harriel are set to join the United States U23 National Team for the upcoming training camp in Kansas City, running from June 3-11. The U.S. Men's Olympic Team will face Japan (June 11, 8:00 p.m. ET) at Children's Mercy Park, marking their final match before the official Olympic roster is announced. Earlier this year, both players earned senior National Team call-ups, with McGlynn making his debut in an international friendly against Slovenia on January 20, 2024. This training camp represents the fourth U23 National Team call-up for the duo.

Gazdag has been named to the final 26-man roster for Hungary ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany. Gazdag has earned 24 caps and has scored four goals for the Magyars. Hungary begin their journey with a pair of friendlies against Ireland (June 4, 2:45 p.m. ET) and Israel (June 8, 12:00 p.m. ET). Hungary's Group A Euro opener will be played against Switzerland (June 15, 9:00 a.m. ET) followed by matches against Germany (June 19, 12:00 p.m. ET) and Scotland (June 23, 3:00 p.m. ET). With the callup, Gazdag becomes the first active Philadelphia Union player to be named to a UEFA Euro roster while with the club.

Lowe joins the Jamaican National Team to play two 2026 World Cup qualification matches ahead of the 2024 Copa América. Lowe has made 62 appearances, recently matching the number of appearances his father, Onandi Lowe, achieved for Jamaica. The Jamaican National Team will play two 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Dominican Republic (June 6, 7:30 p.m. ET) and Dominica (June 9, 3:00 p.m. ET) before the start of the 2024 Copa América. Jamaica's Group B opener will be played against Mexico on June 22 at 9:00 p.m. ET, followed by matches against Ecuador (June 26, 6:00 p.m. ET) and Venezuela (June 30, 8:00 p.m. ET).

Martinez will join the Venezuelan National Team for a training camp in Bradenton, Florida ahead of the upcoming 2024 Copa América. Martinez has earned 28 caps for La Vinotinto, registering four assists. Venezuela's Group B opener will be played against Ecuador on June 22 at 6:00 p.m. ET, followed by matches against Mexico (June 26, 9:00 p.m. ET) and Jamaica (June 30, 8:00 p.m. ET).

Baribo joins the Israeli National Team for an international friendly. In 14 appearances, Baribo has scored three goals, his first one coming in a 2-1 victory over Albania in a UEFA Nations League match. Israel will play an international friendly against Hungary (June 8, 12:00 p.m. ET) in Debrecen, Hungary.

Berdecio joins Bolivia's National Team to play three international friendlies. On January 1, 2024, Jose was named to Bolivia's U23 National Team roster for the first time in his career ahead of the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Bolivia will play international friendlies against Mexico (May 31, 8:00 p.m. ET), Ecuador (June 12, 8:30 p.m. ET), and Colombia (June 15, 5:00 p.m. ET).

Vazquez and Olney join the United States U19 squad for their upcoming training camp in South America from June 3-11. The U19's are set to play Argentina (June 7) in Buenos Aires and will then travel to Montevideo to face Uruguay (June 11). This training camp marks the final preparation before the roster is selected for this summer's 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship and will determine which four nations will advance to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

