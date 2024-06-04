MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced

NEW YORK - The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Niko Tsakiris for violating the Simulation-Embellishment policy in the 69th minute of San Jose's match against New York City FC on May 31.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Toronto FC midfielder Federico Bernardeschi an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 88th minute of Toronto's match against D.C. United on June 1.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined CF Montréal forward Ariel Lassiter an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 45th minute of Montréal's match against the Philadelphia Union on June 1.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined New England Revolution defender Xavier Arreaga an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 53rd minute of New England's match against Nashville SC on June 1.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found the Colorado Rapids in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 45th minute of their match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on June 1. Colorado has violated the policy for the third time this season, and a fine for an undisclosed amount has been issued to the club and head coach Chris Armas.

Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, defender Lalas Abubakar, midfielders Cole Bassett, Connor Ronan, and Djordje Mihailovic, and forward Kevin Cabral will be issued undisclosed fines for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

