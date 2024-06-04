Argentina National Team Training at Florida Blue Training Center Ahead of Friendlies in Preparation for 2024 Copa América

A star-studded Argentina National Team is currently preparing at the Florida Blue Training Center ahead of the team's final friendly matches before kicking off their title-defending campaign at the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024. Led by Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi, the World Champions and current Copa América defending champions arrived in South Florida on June 2, and will be training at the Club's state-of-the-art Florida Blue Training Center until next Thursday, June 13.

Argentina is carrying out this week's training sessions in South Florida before heading to Chicago to face Ecuador at Soldier Field this Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m. ET. After the team's first friendly this international window, Argentina will return to Florida Blue Training Center to carry on with their preparations ahead of their second and final preparatory match ahead of the 2024 Copa América. La Albiceleste will then conclude their stay at the Club's facilities next Thursday, June 13 and travel to take on Guatemala at FedExField in Maryland on Friday, June 14 at 8 p.m. ET in the team's final friendly ahead of getting their title defense underway in Argentina's first 2024 Copa América group stage fixture against Canada on June 20.

Argentina are no strangers to preparing for a major competition at Inter Miami's world-class facilities, as the team trained for a week at Florida Blue Training Center and Chase Stadium ahead of matching up against Honduras in a friendly fixture in September 2022 prior to the team clinching the nation's historic third World Cup title at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

