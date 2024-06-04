Carl Sainté Receives Haiti National Team Call-Up
June 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas midfielder Carl Sainté has been called up to Haiti's men's national team CONCACAF FIFA World Cup 2026© Qualifiers. Haiti starts its qualifying journey on Thursday, June 6 versus Saint Lucia at 4 PM CT and will play Barbados on Sunday, June 9 at 4 PM CT. The qualifying matches will be played at Wildey Turf in Wildey, Barbados.
Since making his Haiti senior team debut in 2022, Sainté has registered 15 appearances. Sainté started in Haiti's Concacaf Nations League matches of the October 2023 FIFA Window against Suriname and Jamaica.
Sainté signed with FC Dallas on March 19, 2024 and made his MLS debut on April 20, 2024 versus the Colorado Rapids. Since then, Sainté has made two additional appearances for FC Dallas in MLS and two more appearances in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup for Dallas. Sainté has also featured 31 times for North Texas SC.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 4, 2024
- Argentina National Team Training at Florida Blue Training Center Ahead of Friendlies in Preparation for 2024 Copa América - Inter Miami CF
- Four Earthquakes Players Called for International Duty - San Jose Earthquakes
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced - MLS
- Eight Philadelphia Union Players Receive International Call Ups - Philadelphia Union
- The Pitch: Voting Open for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target - MLS
- Two Sounders FC Players Called into International Duty - Seattle Sounders FC
- MLS Features the Most Geographically Representative and Youngest Rosters in North American Men's Sports - MLS
- Orlando City & Orlando Pride's "Orlando Soccer Insider" Wins 45th Season Telly Award - Orlando City SC
- New York Red Bulls Defender Noah Eile Named to Sweden U-21 Roster for June Friendlies - New York Red Bulls
- Carl Sainté Receives Haiti National Team Call-Up - FC Dallas
- KC Power & Light District to Host Copa America Watch Parties - Sporting Kansas City
- Revolution Recall Midfielder Jack Panayotou from Rhode Island FC - New England Revolution
- New York Red Bulls Captain Emil Forsberg Selected to Sweden National Team Roster for Upcoming Friendlies - New York Red Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.