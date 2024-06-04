Carl Sainté Receives Haiti National Team Call-Up

June 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas midfielder Carl Sainté has been called up to Haiti's men's national team CONCACAF FIFA World Cup 2026© Qualifiers. Haiti starts its qualifying journey on Thursday, June 6 versus Saint Lucia at 4 PM CT and will play Barbados on Sunday, June 9 at 4 PM CT. The qualifying matches will be played at Wildey Turf in Wildey, Barbados.

Since making his Haiti senior team debut in 2022, Sainté has registered 15 appearances. Sainté started in Haiti's Concacaf Nations League matches of the October 2023 FIFA Window against Suriname and Jamaica.

Sainté signed with FC Dallas on March 19, 2024 and made his MLS debut on April 20, 2024 versus the Colorado Rapids. Since then, Sainté has made two additional appearances for FC Dallas in MLS and two more appearances in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup for Dallas. Sainté has also featured 31 times for North Texas SC.

