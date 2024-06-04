New York Red Bulls Captain Emil Forsberg Selected to Sweden National Team Roster for Upcoming Friendlies
June 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York Red Bulls News Release
HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls captain Emil Forsberg has been selected to the Sweden National Team roster for their upcoming friendlies.
Forsberg, 32, is in his first season with New York, where he has made 12 MLS appearances. He has recorded four goals and three assists this season, including four goal contributions in his last six MLS matches. His four MLS goals this season, ranks tied for ninth in MLS for goals scored by a midfielder.
Forsberg has made 88 career appearances for Sweden and has scored 21 goals over that time. He last appeared for Sweden in their most recent international friendlies against Portugal on March 21 and Albania on March 25. Forsberg has been named Swedish Midfielder of the Year four times in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2021. He also won the Guldbollen in 2021.
Sweden and Forsberg will participate in two international friendlies in this June window. First, they will face off against Denmark on Wednesday, June 5 and then they will play Serbia on Saturday, June 8.
