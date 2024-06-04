New York Red Bulls Defender Noah Eile Named to Sweden U-21 Roster for June Friendlies
June 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York Red Bulls News Release
HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls defender Noah Eile has been named to the Sweden U-21 roster for their upcoming friendlies in June.
Eile, 21, is in his first season with the Red Bulls after joining from Malmo FF this past offseason. He has made 14 MLS appearances and has logged 1,069 minutes played. Eile recorded his first career MLS assist on May 11 against the New England Revolution at Red Bull Arena.
The Lund, Sweden native has made five career appearances for the Sweden U-21's, most recently playing in a 2-0 win against Macdeonia U-21 for UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifying on March 26. Eile has made 22 appearances for Sweden U-16's and U-17's as well.
Eile and Sweden U-21's will play two international friendlies during the window. They will take on England U-21's on Friday, June 7 and then they will finish with a match on Tuesday, June 11 against Croatia U-21's.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 4, 2024
- Argentina National Team Training at Florida Blue Training Center Ahead of Friendlies in Preparation for 2024 Copa América - Inter Miami CF
- Four Earthquakes Players Called for International Duty - San Jose Earthquakes
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced - MLS
- Eight Philadelphia Union Players Receive International Call Ups - Philadelphia Union
- The Pitch: Voting Open for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target - MLS
- Two Sounders FC Players Called into International Duty - Seattle Sounders FC
- MLS Features the Most Geographically Representative and Youngest Rosters in North American Men's Sports - MLS
- Orlando City & Orlando Pride's "Orlando Soccer Insider" Wins 45th Season Telly Award - Orlando City SC
- New York Red Bulls Defender Noah Eile Named to Sweden U-21 Roster for June Friendlies - New York Red Bulls
- Carl Sainté Receives Haiti National Team Call-Up - FC Dallas
- KC Power & Light District to Host Copa America Watch Parties - Sporting Kansas City
- Revolution Recall Midfielder Jack Panayotou from Rhode Island FC - New England Revolution
- New York Red Bulls Captain Emil Forsberg Selected to Sweden National Team Roster for Upcoming Friendlies - New York Red Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Red Bulls Stories
- New York Red Bulls Defender Noah Eile Named to Sweden U-21 Roster for June Friendlies
- New York Red Bulls Captain Emil Forsberg Selected to Sweden National Team Roster for Upcoming Friendlies
- New York Red Bulls Goalkeeper Carlos Coronel Selected to Paraguay National Team Roster for June Friendlies
- New York Red Bulls Defender John Tolkin Named to United States U-23 Olympic Team Roster for June Friendly
- New York Red Bulls Break Ground on State-Of-The-Art Training Complex in Morris Township, NJ