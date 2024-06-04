New York Red Bulls Defender Noah Eile Named to Sweden U-21 Roster for June Friendlies

HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls defender Noah Eile has been named to the Sweden U-21 roster for their upcoming friendlies in June.

Eile, 21, is in his first season with the Red Bulls after joining from Malmo FF this past offseason. He has made 14 MLS appearances and has logged 1,069 minutes played. Eile recorded his first career MLS assist on May 11 against the New England Revolution at Red Bull Arena.

The Lund, Sweden native has made five career appearances for the Sweden U-21's, most recently playing in a 2-0 win against Macdeonia U-21 for UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifying on March 26. Eile has made 22 appearances for Sweden U-16's and U-17's as well.

Eile and Sweden U-21's will play two international friendlies during the window. They will take on England U-21's on Friday, June 7 and then they will finish with a match on Tuesday, June 11 against Croatia U-21's.

