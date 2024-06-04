Revolution Recall Midfielder Jack Panayotou from Rhode Island FC

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have recalled midfielder Jack Panayotou from USL Championship side Rhode Island FC. Panayotou originally went on loan on May 10 and recorded two assists over four games played, all starts, for the first-year side.

A Homegrown Player from Cambridge, Mass. turning 20 this week, Panayotou is in his second professional season and has collected 12 appearances with New England, including two starts. The Revolution Academy graduate and 2022 MLS NEXT Cup Champion has also featured regularly with Revolution II, tallying 10 goals and four assists across 26 games played. Panayotou, who signed as the 10th Revolution Homegrown Player in January 2023, has recorded three goals over four appearances with New England's second team in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

New England opens a two-game homestand on Saturday, June 8, when the Revolution welcome the New York Red Bulls to Gillette Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The match is available to watch on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen on the radio on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies on the call, and on 1260 AM "Nossa Radio USA" in Portuguese.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution recall midfielder Jack Panayotou from Rhode Island FC on June 4, 2024.

