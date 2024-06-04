KC Power & Light District to Host Copa America Watch Parties

June 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Kansas City Power & Light District is partnering with Sporting KC to host watch parties at KC Live! and No Other Pub for fans of all ages to cheer on the United States and Mexico men's national teams during Copa America this summer.

KC Live!, the 25,000-square foot multi-level entertainment block in the heart of downtown Kansas City's Power & Light District, will be the area's premier watch party location for four Copa America group stage matches as the U.S. Men's National Team and Mexico Men's National Team take on South American opponents. In addition, No Other Pub will host a watch party for Mexico's opening match on June 22.

Copa America Group Stage: USA and Mexico Matches

Saturday, June 22 (8 p.m. CT): Mexico vs. Jamaica

Watch Party at No Other Pub in KC Power & Light District

Sunday, June 23 (5 p.m. CT): United States vs. Bolivia

Watch Party in KC Live! Block at KC Power & Light District (free tickets)

Wednesday, June 26 (8 p.m. CT): Mexico vs. Venezuela

Watch Party in KC Live! Block at KC Power & Light District

Thursday, June 27 (5 p.m. CT): United States vs. Panama

Watch live on FOX, Univision and TUDN (no public watch party)

Sunday, June 30 (7 p.m. CT): Mexico vs. Ecuador

Watch Party in KC Live! Block at KC Power & Light District

Monday, July 1 (8 p.m. CT): United States vs. Uruguay

Watch Party in KC Live! Block at KC Power & Light District (free tickets)

Located across from the T-Mobile Center at 1370 Grand Blvd., No Other Pub will kick off the Copa America watch party festivities on Saturday, June 22 when Mexico plays Jamaica at 8 p.m. CT in a rematch from Copa America Centenario eight years ago. No Other Pub's watch party will feature food and drink specials as well as enter-to-win giveaways inside the 21,000-square-foot sports bar with the match broadcast available to watch on the venue's 10 foot by 15 foot video wall and surrounding HDTV screens.

The KC Live! Block will welcome local soccer supporters for watch parties during the Copa America group stage on June 23 (USA-Bolivia), June 26 (Mexico-Venezuela), June 30 (Mexico-Ecuador) and July 1 (USA-Uruguay) with additional watch parties planned for potential U.S. and Mexico matches during the tournament knockout rounds.

Dating back to the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the KC Live! Block at the Power & Light District has garnered international attention as one of the nation's largest and most vibrant watch party locations. FOX is expected to again have a camera in Kansas City to capture the sights and sounds as part of the network's Copa America coverage this summer.

Broadcasts for watch parties in the KC Live! Block will be shown live on the theater-sized LED screen, which stretches 40 feet wide and 18 feet high. Match commentary will play throughout the covered outdoor venue featuring English audio for United States matches and Spanish audio for Mexico matches.

Tickets for admission to the U.S. Men's National Team watch parties are free and available to reserve in advance via SeatGeek. Tickets are not required for admission to Mexico Men's National Team watch parties. Entry to the events in the KC Live! Block will begin two hours prior to kickoff.

Copa America USA 2024 will be the 48th edition of the oldest national team tournament in the world and this year's competition will feature 32 matches played by 16 countries, including all 10 CONMEBOL members in South America along with the best six teams in CONCACAF which includes North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

The tournament will be held in cities across the United States from June 20 to July 14, including two highly anticipated matches in Kansas City. Children's Mercy Park will host two-time champions Peru against Copa America debutants Canada on June 25 (tickets) and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will serve as the site for the Group C finale between the United States and 15-time champions Uruguay on July 1 (tickets).

