Edward Kizza: USL Championship Goal of the Week Winner: Week 7

Published on April 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







Every week, a fan-voted goal is highlighted from USL Championship action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Wednesday at midnight!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.