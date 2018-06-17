Durham Bulls Game Notes - Sunday, June 17, 2018
June 17, 2018 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
Gwinnett Stripers (30-36) vs. Durham Bulls (37-29)
RHP Wes Parsons (1-1, 3.47) vs. RHP Andrew Moore (1-1, 4.00)
The Durham Bulls (37-29) face the Gwinnett Stripers (30-36) in the finale of a four-game series at the DBAP. Andrew Moore (1-1, 4.00) is scheduled to start against Wes Parsons (1-1, 3.47) with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m.
Durham dropped the third game 8-5 after surrendering three home runs to the Stripers. Kevin Kiermaier recorded two hits and one RBI in the loss. The Bulls hold a 1.5 games lead on Norfolk (35-30) in the South Division. Gwinnett currently sits in fourth place within the division, 7.5 games back of first place.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 17, 2018
- Louisville Bats Notes: June 17 - Louisville Bats
- Durham Bulls Game Notes - Sunday, June 17, 2018 - Durham Bulls
- Behind the Mask: the Life of a Catcher - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- LHV Game Notes - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (35-31) at Columbus Clippers (34-32) - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Rochester (1:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.