Durham Bulls Game Notes - Sunday, June 17, 2018

June 17, 2018 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release





Gwinnett Stripers (30-36) vs. Durham Bulls (37-29)

RHP Wes Parsons (1-1, 3.47) vs. RHP Andrew Moore (1-1, 4.00)

The Durham Bulls (37-29) face the Gwinnett Stripers (30-36) in the finale of a four-game series at the DBAP. Andrew Moore (1-1, 4.00) is scheduled to start against Wes Parsons (1-1, 3.47) with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

Durham dropped the third game 8-5 after surrendering three home runs to the Stripers. Kevin Kiermaier recorded two hits and one RBI in the loss. The Bulls hold a 1.5 games lead on Norfolk (35-30) in the South Division. Gwinnett currently sits in fourth place within the division, 7.5 games back of first place.

