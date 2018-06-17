Six-Run Second Inning Powers Bats to 8-3 Win

June 17, 2018 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





TOLEDO, Ohio - Propelled by a six-run second inning, the Louisville Bats (25-40) sealed their first road series victory of the season with an 8-3 win over the Toledo Mud Hens (40-28) Sunday evening at Fifth Third Field. The series win was the first for the Bats since taking two of three from the Durham Bulls on Aug. 7-9, 2017, as well as their first road series win against the Mud Hens since 2016.

Starter Cody Reed (1-5, 4.25) earned his first victory of the season with an outstanding performance, only allowing one run and eight hits while striking out four over seven innings of work. With Reed's effort, the Bats improved to 14-6 this season when receiving a quality start. The loss was awarded to Toledo rehabber Francisco Liriano (0-1, 18.00), who allowed eight runs and 11 hits in four innings. Toledo right-hander Kyle Dowdy was strong in relief of Liriano, only allowing one hit and striking out four over the final five innings.

Following a quiet first inning, the Bats' second-inning explosion started when right fielder Gabriel Guerrero put just enough on a fly ball to send it over the right field fence to make it 1-0. Three straight singles helped add to the total with catcher Chadwick Tromp bringing home D.J. Peterson from third. Tromp was terrific at the plate all night, going 3-of-3 with a double and a RBI.

After a perfect bunt from shortstop Blake Trahan increased the lead to 3-0, third baseman Nick Senzel notched his lone hit of the night with a RBI double to left that scored Tromp. Senzel's seven-game multi-hit streak ended on Sunday, but he did extend his overall hitting streak to eight with the line drive. Following two consecutive hit-by-pitches, Guerrero returned to the plate and bolstered his line with a two-run single to right, bringing home Senzel and Ervin to make it 6-0. The six-run outburst tied for the season's best, equaling a six-run sixth inning against Toledo on April 27.

On the first pitch of the third, first baseman Steve Selsky added to the Bats' lead with a home run to right. Louisville's final offensive licks came in the fourth as Guerrero put himself within a triple of the cycle as he doubled on a sharp grounder to left, quickly followed by a Peterson RBI single up the middle. The Bats' offense excelled in timely hitting throughout the contest, going 5-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

The Mud Hens picked up hits in each of the first five innings, but phenomenal defense, namely from Trahan, helped maintain the scoreless streak. Finally, in the bottom of the seventh, designated hitter Jason Krizan ended the shutout with a homer to left-center off Reed. Toledo threatened with two more reaching base in the frame, but the Bats' right-hander induced a pair of flyouts to end his night. The Mud Hens challenged once again in the ninth against reliever Jimmy Herget, using three hits to score two, but a clutch strikeout closed out the Bats' win.

The Bats will return to Louisville for a six-game home stand, opening against the Durham Bulls on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. Right-hander Robert Stephenson (5-5, 3.80) will toe the rubber for Louisville against a TBD pitcher from Durham.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.