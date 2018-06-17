Louisville Bats Notes: June 17

RUBBER MATCH IN TOLEDO: The Bats dropped Saturday night's contest by a 7-4 score, one night after winning the series opener in a three-run game, 5-2. Nick Senzel put together yet another spectacular performance out of the leadoff spot, hitting his first home run since April 30 in the process. Louisville will try to win its first road series of the season tonight with left-hander Cody Reed on the mound.

AGAINST TOLEDO: Louisville and Toledo will play for the 12th time tonight, with the Mud Hens going 7-4 thus far. The Hens have outscored the Bats 57-43 and outhomered LOU 17-4, hitting two home runs last night. Six of those 17 home runs came in a single game on May 13 (the last time these teams played), a Louisville Slugger Field record for most home runs in a game hit by a team. On Friday night, the Bats won their third straight series opener in series against the Hens.

NEW SENZATION: Infielder Nick Senzel has been sensational since moving into the leadoff spot, recording his seventh straight multi-hit game since becoming Louisville's leadoff hitters. Last night he went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, his fourth homer of the season and first since April 30. In his first 7 career games batting leadoff, Senzel is now batting .485 (16-for-33) with 5 runs, 4 doubles, one home run, 8 RBI and 2 stolen bases. His batting average before the streak started on June 9 was .256, with his season average now sitting at .305, ranking 6th in the International League.

International League - Hit Leaders (June)

Player Hits AVG More Stats

NICK SENZEL 23 .397 7 2b, 1hr, 12rbi, 6bb

Tyler Wade (SWB) 23 .338 4 2b, 2hr, 5rbi, 2bb

Brandon Drury (SWB) 22 .400 5 2b, 1hr, 12rbi, 11bb

SEVENZEL: Senzel's 7 straight games with 2 or more hits is the first of its kind for Louisville since Adam Rosales recorded 2+ hits in 8 straight games from August 4-19, 2008. Rosales batted .564 (22-for-39) with 6 doubles, one triple, 3 home runs and 9 RBI in those 8 games.

ROAD SERIES WIN?: With a win over Toledo on Sunday, the Bats would have their first road series win of the season and their first since taking two of three from the Durham Bulls from August 7-9 last season. LOU has gotten off to a franchise-worst start of 7-21 away from Louisville Slugger Field in 2018.

REED LOOKING FOR FIRST WIN: Tonight's starter, left-hander Cody Reed will try to win his first start of the 2018 season. In his last start on June 12 vs. Columbus, he struck out 11 Clippers for a new season-high for LOU pitchers this season. His performance was the first start with more than 10 strikeouts for a Bats pitcher since RHP Keyvius Sampson struck out 12 on June 2, 2016.

MIDDLE INFIELDERS SWITCH: Both Nick Senzel and Blake Trahan made their debuts at shortstop and second base, respectively. It was Trahan's 386th career game and Senzel's 226th career game.

International League Stories from June 17, 2018

