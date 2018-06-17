Stripers Finish Trip with 4-2 Win at Durham

DURHAM, NC - The Gwinnett Stripers beat the Durham Bulls by a 4-2 score Sunday evening in the final game of the four-game series at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

With the win, the Stripers finished the seven-game road trip to Norfolk and Durham at 5-2, including 3-1 against the International League South Division-leading Bulls.

Gwinnett plated two runs in the top of the second off Durham starting pitcher Andrew Moore. Xavier Avery lined a one-out single to center and moved to second on fielding error on a ball hit by Phil Gosselin. Sal Giardina drew a walk, and Danny Santana continued his red-hot road trip with a double to right scoring Avery and Gosselin.

The Gwinnett lead climbed to 3-0 in the top of the third. With two outs, Dustin Peterson singled to center. Avery reached on an error by Durham first baseman Ji-Man Choi, and a single to center by Gosselin scored Peterson from second base.

In the top of the sixth, facing Durham reliever Andrew Kitteridge, Gosselin led off with a walk, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single to right by Giardina to push the Stripers' lead to 4-0.

The only Durham runs came in the bottom of the sixth as Kean Wong hit a one-out, two-run home run (6) to center off Gwinnett starter Wes Parsons. The blast cut the lead to 4-2, but the Stripers' bullpen shut the door the rest of the way.

Parsons (W, 2-1) went 5.1 innings with four hits, two earned runs, two walks and two strikeouts. Jason Hursh (H, 3), Miguel Socolovich (H, 2), Rex Brothers (H, 1) and Jacob Webb (S, 1) combined to allow four hits and a walk while striking out five over 3.2 scoreless innings. Webb struck out two in the ninth for his first Triple-A save.

For the Bulls, Moore (L, 1-2) tossed 4.0 innings with six hits, three unearned runs, one walk and four strikeouts. Four relievers combined to yield a run on three hits over the final 5.0 innings.

At the plate, Santana was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. He batted .407 (11-for-27) with three homers and seven RBIs on the road trip, including .529 (9-for-17) with two homers, five RBIs and two stolen bases in the four-game series at Durham.

Wong was 2-for-3 with a two-run homer for Durham (37-30).

The Gwinnett Stripers (31-36) have Monday off and will begin a six-day, seven-game homestand on Tuesday, June 19 at Coolray Field. Game one of a three-game series vs. the Toledo Mud Hens is set for 7:05 p.m. Left-hander Max Fried (2-3, 4.23 ERA) is scheduled to start for Gwinnett, while Toledo will counter with right-hander Artie Lewicki (3-3, 5.06 ERA). Tony Schiavone has the play-by-play call on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River" beginning at 6:35 p.m.

