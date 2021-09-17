Downs Homers Again in Loss to Syracuse

SYRACUSE N.Y. - The Syracuse Mets (46-68) took an early lead once again on the way to a 7-1 win over the Worcester Red Sox (65-51) at NBT Bank Stadium on Friday night.

Syracuse got the scoring started in the third inning, working against WooSox starter Kyle Hart. After Hart got a quick two outs, Mark Vientos doubled and Khalil Lee blasted a two-run shot, a ball that plummeted beyond the right field wall to put the home team up 2-0.

Jeter Downs had Worcester's answer in the fifth inning, a solo shot to left that cleared the Syracuse bullpen. The swing marked Downs' second long ball of the series and his 13th of the season.

But in the bottom of the inning, another home run swing extended the Mets' lead. Drew Jackson worked a 3-2 count and then lined a pitch over the left field wall to make it 3-0. That was the final run Hart was responsible for, as the left-hander went five innings, striking out five and allowing seven hits.

After Hart's exit, Syracuse scored in each of the next three innings. In the sixth, Cheslor Cuthbert tripled to right-center versus Austin Brice, a ball that rolled by right fielder Joey Meneses. Jackson followed with an RBI double to make it 4-1. A Vientos home run off Stephen Gonsalves in the seventh marked the 21-year-old's first in Triple-A, extending the Mets' lead to 5-1.

Brad Peacock was next out of the bullpen, making his WooSox debut. The right-hander allowed a home run to each of the first two men he faced-one to Patrick Mazeika to right and one to Jackson to left.

Overall, Syracuse put up seven runs on 13 hits and five home runs, tying a season-high for the most homers Worcester has allowed in a single game this season.

The WooSox continue the series Saturday at 6:35 p.m. against the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium. Radio coverage starts live at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network. Worcester's Connor Seabold (2-3, 3.67) is scheduled to face Adam Oller (3-0, 1.98).

