Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 17, 2021

Friday, September 17th 7:10 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (55-62) vs. Louisville Bats (50-66) Game 4 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #118 of 130 Home Game #58 of 65

RHP Dakota Hudson (MLB Rehab) vs. RHP Michael Mariot (5-4, 4.08 ERA)

MiLB.TV/First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: Four Memphis Redbirds pitchers combined to toss a five-hit shutout in a 5-0 victory over the Louisville Bats on Thursday night. Connor Thomas gave the Redbirds an outstanding start, throwing 5.2-scoreless innings. He was followed by Ramon Santos, Austin Warner and Jacob Bosiokovic who retired all 10 batters they faced in relief. The game was scoreless until the seventh inning when Austin Dean laced a three-run double off the right field fence to break the tie. Memphis added insurance runs in the eighth inning on RBI singles from Alec Burleson and Brendan Donovan.

Memphis Starter: Dakota Hudson will be making an MLB rehab start for the Redbirds this evening. Hudson underwent Tommy John surgery in September of 2020 and is making his fifth start of this rehab stint. His first came on August 28 with Class-A Palm Beach followed by three with Double-A Springfield. In the four starts, Hudson has allowed just one earned run in 11.2 innings. The 27-year-old former first-round pick has made 67 career MLB appearances (40 starts) with St. Louis and has posted a 23-10 record with a 3.17 ERA. He was named to the Baseball America All-Rookie team in 2019. Hudson also had a decorated MiLB career, being named the Texas League Pitcher of the Year in 2017 and Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Year in 2018.

Louisville Starter: Michael Mariot makes his 17th appearance and 16th start of the season for Louisville tonight. Mariot's last start came last Saturday against Indianapolis when he allowed four runs in five innings. The 32-year-old has started two games this season against Memphis, on July 24 and July 6. In those two outings, Mariot has allowed eight runs on 11 hits in 10 innings. Mariot signed with Cincinnati on June 9 after starting the year with the Cleburne Railroaders of the American Association of Professional Baseball. He had been pitching in independent leagues since August of 2018. Originally an eighth-round pick of Kansas City in 2010, Mariot has made 44 career MLB appearances with the Royals and Phillies, the most recent of which coming in 2016.

Brendan's Bringing It: Brendan Donovan had one heck of a week in Nashville last week. He went 9-19 (BA of .474) at the plate with eight runs scored, two home runs and eight runs driven in. Donovan was named the Triple-A East Player of the Week after his outstanding performance. So far this week against Louisville, Donovan has three hits and three RBI in three games.

Welcome to Memphis: Nick Plummer has been an on-base machine since joining the Redbirds In 16 games since his promotion from Double-A Springfield, Plummer has reached in 34 of his 71 plate appearances, good for a .479 on-base percentage.

Good to be Gorman: Nolan Gorman has had an outstanding start to the month of September. In 14 games, Gorman is hitting .327 with three home runs, nine RBI and eight runs. The 21-year-old saw a nine-game hitting streak come to an end last night. The former first-round pick is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Cardinals organization by MLB Pipeline.

Austin's Power: Austin Warner has been absolutely dominant out of the Redbirds bullpen over the last three months. Since the beginning of July, Warner has posted a 1.60 ERA in 21 appearances and 33.2 innings. Over that stretch, Warner has a 35:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 0.68 WHIP and is holding opponents to a .168 batting average against.

