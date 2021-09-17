Early Pitching Trouble Dooms RailRiders

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 10-8 on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Lehigh Valley took the lead in the bottom of the second when Shawn Semple issued a bases loaded walk to Aruqimedes Gamboa. The IronPigs struck for four runs against Semple (0-1) in the third to take an early 5-0 lead.

Nick Goody allowed a run in the bottom of the fourth to extend the Lehigh Valley advantage to 6-0, but the RailRiders clawed back in the top of the fifth. Estevan Florial doubled to score Max McDowell, and Armando Alvarez added a two-run single to cut the deficit to 6-3.

The IronPigs got all three runs back on an Adam Haseley home run in the bottom of the fifth, but the RailRiders answered back with a three-run sixth. Greg Allen was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to plate a run, then Rob Brantly delivered a two RBI single against Jakob Hernandez.

In the bottom of the seventh, Lehigh Valley tacked on a run on a Haseley RBI single to grow the gap to 10-6.

The RailRiders edged closer in the top of the ninth when McDowell crushed a two-run home run to left to bring SWB to within 10-8, but Mike Adams was able to close out the win.

McDowell finished the game 2-for-5 with two runs scored, a home run and two RBIs. The long ball was his first of the season. Allen, Brantly and Alvarez also all had two-hit games, with Brantly and Alvarez picking up two RBIs each.

The RailRiders continue their series with the IronPigs on Saturday night with a quasi-doubleheader at Coca-Cola Park. The clubs will resume Wednesday's suspended game before playing a regularly-scheduled seven-inning contest. First pitch in the resumption is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., with coverage beginning on the RailRiders Baseball Network at 3:45. RHP Brody Koerner (3-4, 3.50) takes the mound in the opener for the RailRiders, while LHP Matt Krook (4-5, 3.74) is slated for game two.

The RailRiders return home for their final homestand of the season on September 22 to begin the "Final Stretch" with a five-game series against Syracuse. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

65-48

