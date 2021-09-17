Jacksonville Stumbles in 4-3 10-Inning Defeat
September 17, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - Brian Miller tallied three hits on Friday, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp blew three separate one-run leads in a 4-3 loss in 10 innings to the Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park.
Jacksonville (67-51) led 3-2 in the bottom of the 10th with Yusniel Diaz beginning as the runner on second base for Norfolk (48-70). A bunt single by Zach Jarrett coupled with an error scored Diaz to tie the game. Mason McCoy then executed another bunt base hit to put runners on first and second. After a line out, Kyle Stowers singled off Preston Guilmet (4-2) to plate the winning run.
Justin Twine jumpstarted a scoreless third with a single before stealing second and advancing to third on an error. After a strikeout, Miller lined Twine in for the game's first run.
The score remained 1-0 in the seventh. However, the Tides erased the advantage on a Rylan Bannon home run.
The Jumbo Shrimp were able to respond immediately in the eighth. With one out, Twine, Connor Justus and Miller each singled to load the bases. Two batters later, Monte Harrison laced an RBI base knock to again put the Jumbo Shrimp in front.
However, in the bottom of the eighth, Adley Rutschman doubled with one out before scoring on a Tyler Nevin single to again even the score.
A Joe Dunand RBI single in the 10th initially put Jacksonville in front 3-2 before the Norfolk rally in the bottom of the frame.
The clubs meet at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday from Harbor Park, as LHP Braxton Garrett (5-3, 3.96 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Tides RHP Dean Kremer (1-5, 5.40 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on www.Facebook.com/ESPN690Jax.
