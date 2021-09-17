Pigs outslug RailRiders on Friday night

(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (52-63) continue to hang on in the IronRail series as they defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (65-49) on Friday night. The Pigs are now 15-18 this season against the RailRiders.

Lehigh Valley took a 1-0 lead against Shawn Semple (0-1) in the bottom of the second inning as Arquimedes Gamboa walked with the bases loaded to score Rafael Marchan. They extended their lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the third inning. Darick Hall hit an RBI single that scored Alec Bohm then Rafael Marchan hit an RBI double that scored Jorge Bonifacio. Nick Maton hit a two-run single that scored Hall and Marchan. Semple was taken out of the game for relief pitcher Nick Goody with one out in the bottom of the third inning.

Bonifacio hit an RBI single against Goody to score Luke Williams and give the IronPigs a 6-0 lead. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered with three runs against Jack Perkins in the top of the fifth inning to cut the lead in half, 6-3. Estevan Florial hit an RBI double that scored Max McDowell then Armando Alvarez hit a two-run single. Perkins left the game after 4 2/3 innings pitched.

Adam Haseley hit a three-run home run against Adam Warren in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Pigs a 9-3 lead. The home run for Haseley was his second of the season. Those runs were needed as the RailRiders scored three runs (all unearned) against Seranthony Dominguez in the top of the sixth inning.

Haseley added an RBI single against Greg Weissert in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Lehigh Valley a 10-6 lead. Max McDowell hit a two-run home run against Mike Adams in the bottom of the ninth inning to cut the lead to 10-8. Adams would finish out the game by getting Chris Gittens to groundout to first base.

Jakob Hernandez (3-2) earned the win by pitching a 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief.

The Pigs and RailRiders play two games on Saturday. First pitch of game one is at 4:05 p.m.

