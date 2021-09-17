Ernie Yake, Twins 2021 10th Round Draft Pick, to Join Saints

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Minnesota Twins promoted infielder Ernie Yake to St. Paul from the FCL Twins on Friday. Yake was the club's 10th Round pick in the 2021 draft out of Gonzaga University.

Yake, 23, just began his professional career on September 6 when he suited up for the FCL Twins. He's played seven games in the Florida Complex League, going 5-for-21 with two doubles and three RBI. He drew five walks while striking out just four times and also stole three bags, two in his debut.

The Bellingham, WA native played his collegiate baseball at Gonzaga. After redshirting his freshman season, Yake went on to lead the Bulldogs with a .322 batting average and a team-high 76 hits. He was named to the All-West Coast Conference Second Team, the All-Freshman Team, and the Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America Team.

Yake landed on the All-WCC Second Team again after his redshirt sophomore season where he hit .302 and had 68 hits in 52 games with the Zags. In 2021 Yake was named to the NCAA Tournament All-Eugene Region team.

Yake was selected in the 10th Round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft. He signed with the Twins on July 21, 2021.

The Saints have also placed infielder JT Riddle on the 7-Day Injured List with a left shoulder sprain.

In addition, catcher Mitch Garver will join the team in Indianapolis and begin his Major League rehab assignment.

The Saints roster now consists of 29 players, 16 pitchers and 13 position players with six on the injured list and one Major League rehab assignment in Mitch Garver.

