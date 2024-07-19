Down to Final Strike Twice, Comeback 'Clones Overcome 5-0 Deficit with Two Outs to Walk-off Jersey Shore in Extras

July 19, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - In the first game back from the All-Star break, the Brooklyn Cyclones completed their most improbable comeback of the season, defeating the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 6-5, in 10 innings.

Despite being a strike away from getting shutout on two separate occasions, the 'Clones scratched across five runs with two outs in the ninth inning to tie the game, capped by a game-tying two-run home run from RF Omar De Los Santos. C Chris Suero played hero in the 10th, providing the walk-off RBI single to win the game.

Brooklyn did not have much to write about home offensively for most of the game, while Jersey Shore pounced on RHP Jonah Tong early. The BlueClaws got the scoring started with an RBI single from 3B Felix Reyes in the top of the second. Then, Jersey Shore plated one more on a wild pitch issued by Tong to take a 2-0 lead. Tong's day ended after 3.2 innings of work, having surrendered three runs on six hits.

RHP Luis Moreno came on in relief of Tong in the fourth for his Maimonides Park debut, and proceeded to allow his inherited runner to score on a wild pitch of his own, making it 3-0.

The BlueClaws scored for a second straight frame in the fifth, when DH Hendry Mendez hit into an RBI fielder's choice to balloon the Jersey Shore lead to 4-0.

The final BlueClaws run of the night came in the sixth, courtesy of an RBI single from the minor-league rehabbing LF Matt Kroon off of RHP Jake Stevenson.

Brooklyn waited until there were two outs in the ninth to make their mark. After CF Nick Morabito led off the frame with a single, RHP Estibenzon Jimenez retired the next two batters to get the 'Clones down to their final out. 3B Junior Tilien drew a two out walk to put men on first and second with two down. From there, 1B Kellum Clark spoiled the shutout on a bloop single to right field, plating Morabito.

Moments later, a wild pitch brought home Tilien to make it 5-2.

LF Karell Paz kept the line moving, with an RBI single on a grounder through the left side to trim Brooklyn's deficit to two runs.

Still down to their final out, RF Omar De Los Santos smashed a game-tying two run shot that just stayed fair down the left field line. 2B Donovan Antonia would then pop out to send the game to extras.

We were trailing by five.

We were down to our last strike - twice.

In the 10th, RHP Joshua Cornielly came on and got Brooklyn through a harmless frame. The automatic runner made it no further than third base, as Cornielly garnered back-to-back groundouts, and an inning-ending strikeout to keep the game tied.

The home half saw Brooklyn immediately move the automatic (and game-winning) runner to third on a groundout. After back-to-back intentional walks issued by RHP Jack Dallas, Suero stepped in with the bases loaded and only one out. The Bronx, NY native singled on a ground ball to third, scoring Antonia, the winning run.

Morabito, Clark and Paz all finished with multi-hit games, while De Los Santos notched a multi-hit RBI contest thanks to his game-tying home run. Cornielly snatched his second win of the season, tossing a scoreless 10th.

Brooklyn and Jersey Shore return to action on Saturday night at Maimonides Park. RHP Kade Morris (3-2, 3.56 ERA) takes the ball for the 'Clones. He's expected to be opposed by RHP Mitch Neunborn (1-2, 2.66) for Jersey Shore. First pitch is slated for 6:00.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.