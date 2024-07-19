Dombroski Goes Five Scoreless in 1-0 Loss

July 19, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







WINSTON-SALEM- The Asheville Tourists dropped a pitcher's duel to the Winston-Salem Dash 1-0 on Friday night. Neither offense was able to muster much out of the All-Star Break and the lone run was scored on a Dash solo Home Run in the seventh inning.

Trey Dombroski started off Asheville's nine-game road trip on a positive note. He pitched five shutout innings and struck out six. Trey has not allowed more than one run in any of his three July starts. The left-hander now sports a 1.23 ERA since the start of the month. The rest of the Tourists pitchers; Deury Carrasco, Ian Foggo, and Jeremy Molero all pitched well out of the bullpen.

Winston-Salem's pitching staff was equally as impressive. The Tourists were limited to just two baserunners in the game, both on singles. Winston-Salem's hitters did not fare much better; however, D.J. Gladney's leadoff Home Run in the bottom of the seventh was the difference-maker.

Asheville will attempt to level the series on Saturday night with a 7:00pm ET first pitch.

