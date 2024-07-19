Crawdads Take Down Grasshoppers 4-2

Hickory, NC- The Hickory Crawdads plated four runs in the fourth inning to take a Friday night 4-2 win over Greensboro at LP Frans Stadium.

The Crawdads (39-49, 11-11) scratched across the four runs on four hits and three Greensboro miscues. Yosy Galan had the big hit for Hickory, driving a two-run single to center field that scored Gleider Figuereo and Ian Moller, giving the 'Dads a 3-1 lead.

Anthony Gutierrez would cap the scoring in the frame, racing home on a Quincy Scott infield single that was magnified by a throwing error to give the Crawdads a 4-1 lead they would not surrender.

Mitch Bratt earned the win in relief, throwing two scoreless frames to advance his record to 6-4 on the year. Gavin Collyer picked up his third save of the year, as the Crawdads won their fourth straight game at LP Frans Stadium, dating back to July 1.

Kohl Drake takes the mound for Hickory tomorrow seeking his third win of the season. First pitch is set for 7pm, with the Crawdads Pregame Show airing at 6:45pm on MiLB.TV, the Bally Live app and hickorycrawdads.com.

