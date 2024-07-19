Gladney's Solo Homer Wins Pitcher's Duel for Italian Beef, 1-0

July 19, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Behind dominant nights on the mound from Shane Murphy and Peyton Pallette and a solo homer from DJ Gladney, the Winston-Salem Italian Beef downed the Asheville Tourists, 1-0, on Friday evening at Truist Stadium in front of 6,823 fans.

Winston-Salem (41-47) gave the ball to southpaw Shane Murphy and the lefty dazzled. After allowing a two out single in the first inning, the Chandler, Arizona native dominated. Murphy retired every batter he saw after the first, going six innings, punching out four, and setting down the last 16 batters he saw.

Offensively, the Italian Beef could not give Murphy run support. Winston-Salem loaded the bases in three straight innings, but Asheville (37-48) kept escaping jams, and the game remained scoreless after six.

In the seventh, Peyton Pallette took over for Murphy and continued to roll. The Benton, Arkansas native set down the Tourists in order, punching out two in the top of the seventh, before Winston-Salem broke the deadlock in the bottom of the frame.

Into the Tourists bullpen, leadoff man DJ Gladney fell behind in the count, but found a hanging breaking ball and drove it over the wall in left, putting the Dash ahead 1-0.

Leading 1-0, Pallette picked up another two strikeouts in the eighth before Zach Franklin entered for the ninth looking for the save. After the leadoff man Yamal Encarnacion reached and moved to third with one out, Franklin bared down, punching out Narbe Cruz and getting Luis Baez to pop out to end the game, giving Winston-Salem a 1-0 win.

Between Murphy and Pallette, the two combined to retire 22 straight batters from the first inning until the ninth. Pallette picked up the win while Ian Foggo was tabbed with the loss, with Franklin picking up his fourth save.

Winston-Salem and Asheville meet for game two on Saturday night. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.