Drive Opener with Hot Rods Postponed, Doubleheader Saturday

July 19, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







A stream of heavy rain blanketed Fluor Field on Friday causing the postponement of the Greenville Drive's series opener with the Bowling Green Hot Rods; their return to action following the All-Star Break across all levels of baseball.

With the postponement, the Drive will play a doubleheader on Saturday, July 20th with game one slated for 4:30 p.m. and game two slated to begin roughly 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Gates to Fluor Field will open at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Both games will be seven-inning games.

Fans with tickets to Saturday's regular scheduled game are permitted to attend both games of the doubleheader. Fans with tickets for tonight's postponed game can exchange their ticket for future Drive home games, subject to availability.

