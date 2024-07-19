Hot Rods and Drive Rained out at Fluor Field

Greenville, South Carolina - Friday's game between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Greenville Drive scheduled for 6:05 PM CT on Friday, July 19, has been postponed due to rain. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, July 20, at Fluor Field.

The doubleheader will consist of two, seven-inning games. The first game will start at 3:30 PM CT with second game starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

