Renegades Win in Walk-off

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - On a historic Friday night at Heritage Financial Park, the Hudson Valley Renegades threw their third no-hitter in franchise history in a remarkable 1-0 walk-off win over the Rome Emperors. After nine no-hit innings from the Hudson Valley pitching staff, a towering walk-off home run to right field by Roc Riggio broke a scoreless tie to complete the no-hitter in astounding fashion.

The no-hitter thrown by Kyle Carr, Trent Sellers and Hueston Morrill was the first for Hudson Valley since July 10, 2021, against the Brooklyn Cyclones, and the first at Heritage Financial Park since August 10, 2000 vs the Pittsfield Mets. That no-no, thrown by Doug Waechter was also the only other nine-inning no-hitter in Renegades franchise history.

Carr was tremendous, throwing five no-hit innings and allowing just three baserunners in the game. After Carr walked three of the first five batters he faced, the southpaw retired eleven in a row to complete his outing. Two runners caught stealing aided Carr in navigating the walks in the first two innings. In his last three starts at home, he has now allowed just two runs in 15.2 innings.

Sellers was tremendous in relief of Carr, continuing his outstanding stretch on the mound. He tossed three perfect innings, not allowing a single baserunner while striking out three. In his last six appearances, Sellers has now thrown 16.2 consecutive scoreless innings.

In the ninth inning, Justin Janas walked to lead off the ninth for Rome, ending a streak of 20 consecutive batters retired by Renegades pitching that began in the second inning. However, Hueston Morrill then secured three consecutive outs to complete nine no-hit frames.

Entering the bottom of the ninth inning, the Renegades had just four hits with only one runner reaching scoring position. That all changed when Riggio ripped a ball deep into the night sky for a solo home run, completing the no-hitter in the most dramatic of circumstances. It marked the Renegades' sixth walk-off win of the year and the first on a home run.

A walk-off no-hitter is exceedingly rare, with only one taking place in MLB since 1997, on Sept. 29, 2013, when the Miami Marlins walked off on the Detroit Tigers to complete a no-no started by Henderson Alvarez.

Hudson Valley will look to build on a historic performance on Saturday night at 5:05 p.m. at Heritage Financial Park as they continue their series with Rome. Coverage begins on the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame beginning at 4:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Blane Abeyta (1-1, 1.59) will start for the Renegades, while RHP Luis Vargas (3-1, 2.38) will go for the Emperors.

