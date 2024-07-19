Fausnaught Sharp, But Claws Fall 6-5 in 10 on Friday

July 19, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, NY - Braeden Fausnaught threw a career long seven scoreless innings, but Brooklyn scored five times in the ninth and once in the 10th to come back and top the BlueClaws 6-5 on Friday night at Maimonides Park.

Jersey Shore did not score the inherited runner in the top of the inning and Chris Suero's infield hit brought in Donovan Antonia with the winning run.

The loss drops the BlueClaws to 11-11in the second half and 49-39 overall on the season.

The BlueClaws led 5-0 into the ninth inning when Brooklyn scored five times with two outs off Estibenzon Jimenez, two on singles and one on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 5-3. Then Omar De Los Santos hit a two run home run to tie the game at five.

Jersey Shore jumped out to a lead in the second inning on an RBI single from Felix Reyes. A wild pitch then scored Emaarion Boyd to put the BlueClaws up 2-0. They scored on another wild pitch in the fourth.

Hendry Mendez drove in a run with a fielder's choice in the fifth and Matt Kroon, with the BlueClaws on a rehab assignment, singled home a run in the sixth.

Meanwhile, Fausnaught was sharp, allowing just three hits and no walks while striking out five Cyclones. Jonah Tong started for Brooklyn and gave up three runs on six hits.

William Bergolla, Keaton Anthony, and Emaarion Boyd all had two hits for the BlueClaws.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 6:05 pm. RHP Mitch Neunbron starts for Jersey Shore.

